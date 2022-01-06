Secret pool, abandoned village: Discover 10 hidden gems in the UAE

The country's best-kept travel secrets are out

Wam file

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 6:50 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 6:52 PM

They say the best way to experience any country is by exploring the undiscovered, the hidden gems.

It's no secret that the UAE is home to some of the world's most iconic landmarks. From Louvre Abu Dhabi to the towering Burj Khalifa, the country is nothing short of an architectural marvel.

But take a trip away from the bustling cities and you'll notice that the UAE is also rich in culture, heritage and breathtaking natural scenery.

As part of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, the UAE Government Media Office has put together a guide of UAE's hidden gems. Here are 10 to explore:

1. House of Artisans

The House of Artisans at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi highlights the diverse history and heritage of the UAE in inspiring ways, focusing on reviving and preserving ancient local crafts in Emirati culture. Visitors can learn about old handicrafts and how they played a role in trade in the past.

2. Al Ain Oasis

Al Ain Oasis is located in the centre of Al Ain City and was inscribed on the Unesco list of World Heritage Sites in 2011.

Visitors can enjoy a series of interactive exhibits that highlight the measures taken to preserve delicate ecosystems. In addition, there are sessions for tourists and guide boards displaying info related to the Aflaj and cultivation through the ages.

3. Al Qudra Lakes

Al Qudra Lakes in Dubai is home to more than 170 species of birds and animals, making it an attractive destination for visitors, especially nature lovers who like to get away from the city’s bustlign environment.

4. Hatta Secret Pool

The Hatta Secret Pool got its name because of its location amidst high rocky mountains, making it a hidden place, accessible only by foot. Visitors can sit, relax, swim, go fishing and more.

5. The abandoned Al Madam village

Less than an hour’s drive from Dubai, just across the border to Sharjah, the abandoned village of Al Madam lies amid the desert. The town includes two rows of houses and a mosque that still retains its shape and has become a destination that attracts adventurers looking for excitement and thrill.

6. Al Suhub Rest House

Do you dream of touching clouds? You can now visit the 'Cloud Lounge' where you can enjoy Khor Fakkan’s beautiful views from 600m above sea level. It includes many modern facilities and services that ensure visitors’ comfort and entertainment.

7. House of Wisdom

The House of Wisdom in Sharjah innovatively integrates the concepts of a library and a social and cultural forum. It includes gardens, administrative offices, halls, galleries, libraries, facilities for children, self-service stations, in addition to beautiful parks, making it a remarkable tourist destination.

8. Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Beach

The new mangrove beach in Umm Al Quwain is the second mangrove area open to visitors in the UAE after the mangrove walkway on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi.

It is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations for visitors to enjoy various water sports, such as surfing, playing volleyball and handball. They can even grab a refreshing drink or a delicious meal at one of the nearby restaurants and cafes.

9. Dhayah Fort

Dhayah Fort is one of the most important historical, heritage, and cultural monuments in Ras Al Khaimah. The castle reflects a stunning landscape that embodies the past and the present, making it an attractive destination for tourists.

10. Wadi Abadilah

Wadi Abadilah is one of the oldest areas in the UAE and a destination for families and tourists throughout the year, especially in winter, due to its beautiful and majestic natural landscapes from mountains to rivers.

ALSO READ: