UAE: Swim with horses, camp on white beaches at this hidden gem in Umm Al Quwain

Crystal clear waters and pure white sands framed by lush green mangroves await holiday seekers on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
A short 55-minute road trip away from Dubai is the stunning Mangrove Beach, a secluded getaway spot at the heart of nature and a UAE nature gem worth exploring as part of World’s Coolest Winter campaign.
Overlooking Al Sinniyah Island and Al Yafrah Creek, Mangrove Beach provides a convenient and holistic nature experience that caters to diverse interests of families, fitness enthusiasts and adventure lovers.
Easily accessible by any car after a 10-minute off-road drive on soft sandy terrain, adorned with little mangrove oases, the beach boasts eye-catching Instagrammable wooden swings, hammocks, camping huts and thatched parasols.
Upon arrival, visitors are instantly treated to relaxing sunbeds and wooden huts, alongside an array of water sports and activities that form a memorable beach experience.
The crystal-clear water is ideal for swimming and surfing, with a chance to delve inside the breathtaking green mangroves to enjoy the fresh beach breeze and get a closer look at the fish and birds with a single or double kayak ride and a paddleboard.
Besides being home to different species of migratory birds, the mangroves are known for preserving marine life, providing a pure breeze of air, and safeguarding the natural ecosystem against the impact of global warming.
Paragliding and parasailing are also available for beachgoers to get a panoramic top view of the stunning beach.
Designated areas for overnight camping and barbequing enable visitors to arrange their picnics in a spectacular beach view.
A significant highlight is a long wooden bridge stretching to the heart of the sea for a closer sight of the mangroves.
Nearby “Malath” stables offer horses for rent for visitors wishing to swim with horses or go on a ride around the beach.
Sports enthusiasts have designated cycling and jogging tracks fit for beginners and professionals.
While visitors are invited to bring their own food, they can enjoy a meal with a spectacular beach view at an African-inspired restaurant hut located across the beach entrance.
The restaurant is one of three food facilities available at the public beach, which has become the latest addition to Umm Al Quwain’s natural sights since its soft opening in November last year.
Haitham Sultan Al Ali, a representative of Umm Al Quwain’s Department of Tourism and Archeology, told Khaleej Times that the beach had attracted thousands of visitors since its soft opening last year, with plans to add more experiences to the venue once it officially opens in early 2022.
Mangrove beach reflects the department’s efforts to promote the emirate as a destination for environmental tourism, establish family tourist destinations and boost beach activities.
“Umm Al Quwain complements the other emirates with its rich cultural destinations. The emirate is home to over 130 archaeological sites, and islands and coasts spread over 183 kilometres,” said Al Ali.
Al Sinniyah Island, which overlooks Mangrove Beach, is one of the UAE’s oldest islands and a major home for rare species of migratory birds.
Through this year’s World’s Coolest Winter, Al Ali added that authorities aim to position Umm Al Quwain as the best destination for cultural and environmental tourism.
Entry to Mangrove Beach costs Dh20 per car with free vast parking spaces at the beach entrance.
- sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
