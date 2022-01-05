Scenic views, starry nights: 10 of the best camping spots in the UAE

Grab your tents: The authentic desert experience is calling

Winter is here - and that just means: it's camping time!

If you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, look no further than the UAE's own camping sites. Set among gorgeous mountains and calming beaches, they promise tranquillity as well as the perfect opportunity to bond with loved ones.

As part of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, the UAE Government Media Office has put together a guide to some of the best spots to pitch up your tent. Here are 10 to choose from:

1. Al Badayer

In addition to off-roading across its golden dunes, Al Badayer in Sharjah is a famous camping destination where you can enjoy the silence of the universe, the wonderful sunrise, and the stars.

2. Al Faya

Al Faya is an ideal destination for those wishing to camp in Sharjah and enjoy lots of activities due to the cool weather and the area’s tranquillity.

3. Awafi

The Awafi area is one of the most beautiful camping sites in Ras Al Khaimah. It is known for its natural charm and tranquillity, making it a favourite destination for young people and families alike.

4. The Liwa

In addition to the Liwa International Festival, the Liwa area in Abu Dhabi is characterised by its calmness. It is located in an isolated area in the Empty Quarter, and attracts plenty of visitors looking for beautiful winter evenings.

5. Hatta

An ideal location overlooking the beautiful Hatta Nature Reserve - not to mention the calm surrounding mountains - Hatta is home to a group of camping sites where you can enjoy spending time with friends and families.

6. Bab Al Nojoum

Discover a dreamlike world at Bab Al Nojoum Camp, where stars meet sea and sand on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi. Perched on a quiet beach, the island is a new and charming luxury camping destination like no other.

7. Al Qudra camping area

Visitors come to the Al Qudra area to enjoy picnics and barbecues. It is also famous for being one of the best camping sites in Dubai that is easily accessible. You can also enjoy an off-road experience on the dunes while you're at it.

8. Bianky beach camp

This spot is an excellent getaway for tourists looking for peace and tranquillity in Ajman. The entire camp is set on the beach within a traditional cultural atmosphere.

9. Al Aqah Beach

Fujairah has many areas for camping - the most prominent of which is Al Aqah Beach. Here, visitors can enjoy a unique camping experience in a gorgeous natural atmosphere with charming views.

10. Mleiha camp

There’s nothing more beautiful than a clear night sky. The journey begins on foot through the desert to reach the Mleiha camp in Sharjah and ends with a fantastic evening there. The camp's archaeological centre provides stargazing and overnight camping packages for the authentic desert experience.

