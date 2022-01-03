UAE: 10 must-visit markets to check out this winter

The mild weather makes it the perfect time to find hidden treasures at the country's bazaars

By Government Media Office. Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 10:01 PM

The recent dip in temperatures mean it's the best time hit the streets and explore the UAE's distinctive markets for the most unique finds.

To aid excited residents in their adventures, the UAE Government Media Office has put out a Winter Guide as part of its 'World's Coolest Winter' intitative.

"Winter brings great moments and experiences, Like eveyrthing else in the UAE, we aim to make every winter the best in the world," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had said.

Here are 10 of the best markets to explore this winter:

1. Friday Market in Fujairah

Located among mountains and valleys, the Friday Market in Fujairah is a sought-out destination for tourists looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Shops here sell everything from clay pots and tea sets to fruits and flowers.

2. Souk Al Ras

This colourful market is a treat for both the eyes and the soul, with scents of the past infused in its alleyways. It’s one of the Emirate’s oldest markets and includes a group of shops that provide the finest types of goods and products at special prices, attracting many visitors of different age groups.

3. Ripe Market

Call off your weekly grocery run and pick up some fresh produce at the Ripe Market at Zabeel Park. Enjoy a day out with fresh food, live shows, and beautiful weather at this open-air organic bazaar.

4. Gold Souk Deira Dubai

Deira Gold Souk is the largest jewellery and ornaments market in the world, with over 300 stores offering many designs that satisfy the tastes of of both residents and tourists. Considered a heritage icon, visitors usually spend one whole day roaming the narrow lanes and looking through the hundreds of shops adorned in jewels.

5. Souq Saleh

Built-in the early 1950s, Ajman's Souq Saleh is one of UAE's oldest marketplaces. Although the site has been restored, it has still managed to preserve its old architectural essence. The place is home to unique fabrics, Moroccan kaftans, and luxurious jalabiyas.

6. Souq Al Qattara

Located at one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites in Al Ain, it is nicknamed the heritage heart of Abu Dhabi. It houses many heritage products and is connected to Al Qattara Castle, which has been renewed to include the famous Al Qattara Arts Centre, a traditional mud-brick tower and house that offers fascinating cultural and artistic programs dealing with local artistic traditions and practices.

7. Souq Al Zaffrana

Located in Al Ain, 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi, this market reflects Emirati culture and traditions in a modern environment. It is a go-to destination traditional abayas, incense, spices, henna, oud or dallah.

8. Souk Al Bahar

Those who visit Souk Al Bahar in Sharjah will enjoy the scent of the sea mixed with memories. Its ancient past is an important commercial centre, as it occupies a strategic location overlooking a waterfront for merchant ships. It is an ideal destination for those wishing to buy nuts and sweets.

9. The Palm Market

Set in a vibrant and convenient area of Ras Al Khaimah, The Palm Market and attracts residents and tourists from various countries visit it. The market includes about 400 shops offering various goods and commercial activities such as restaurants and cafes, barbershops, and maintenance stores for shoes, bags, and watches.

10. Souq AlShanasiya

The market is one of the oldest and dynamic specialising in selling antique pieces. The venue was discovered during an excavation process of Sharjah Fort and the Corniche during the 1950s.