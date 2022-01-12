Abu Dhabi entry rules amid Covid: Tourists to get special assistance

Outbound travel is suspended due to travel restrictions
With Abu Dhabi introducing new border rules for those travelling to the Emirate from within the UAE, authorities will set up a special office dedicated to tourists.
In a circular to tourism operators, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi said the new office will “ensure seamless entry” for tourists “by addressing any challenges that may arise”.
The authority instructed tourism establishments to make tourists “fully aware of the entry guidelines, prior to planning visits” to Abu Dhabi.
“Drivers are to be informed to take the tourists’ dedicated lane when entering the Emirate - lane 1 (far right) at the Abu Dhabi - Dubai main road border. Tourists (must) be assisted (if applicable) by having all relevant documentation ready for inspection at entry points,” the authority added in the circular.
New border rules require Covid-vaccinated individuals wishing to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE to have a Green Pass on Al Hosn app. The green status is activated for 15 days when the individual gets a negative Covid-19 test result.
Unvaccinated residents need to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.
Additionally, travellers need to undergo an EDE scan to detect potential positive cases.
