From desert village to oasis camp: Have you discovered these 10 UAE attractions yet?

Some of these natural attractions, untouched by urbanisation and unaltered by time, must be on your to-visit list

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 6:59 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 6:36 AM

The glitz of the malls, larger-than-life entertainment experiences, towering high-rise buildings and theme parks may attract you to the UAE, but it's the historical neighbourhood, narrow alleys leading to a cosy tea house, the old souq or the Bedouin Oasis camp that will hold you back in this country.

Some of these incredible natural attractions, untouched by urbanisation and unaltered by time, must be on your to-visit list when in the UAE.

Hatta

Hatta attracts visitors both in summer and winter due to its mild climate. They can enjoy its picturesque nature and various recreational activities, ranging from visiting archaeological sites to mountain biking, hiking, archery, wall climbing, and more.

ALSO READ:

Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood

Located in Bur Dubai, it still bears the historical design of the area, where narrow lanes separate the old traditional buildings. It is famous for its traditional high wind towers (barajeel), which were built to help ventilate homes in light of high temperatures, various markets & The Dubai Museum, the oldest building in the Emirate.

ALSO READ:

Al Zorah Nature Reserve

Al Zorah Reserve in Ajman is a semi-tropical creek located north of the city. It is also a green spot that attracts visitors to enjoy its picturesque natural atmosphere. The reserve includes more than 60 bird species and various recreational activities, including wakeboarding, climbing, archery, and cycling.

ALSO READ:

Bassata Desert Village

If you are a fan of exploring the traditional Bedouin life, then welcome to Bassata Desert Village in Ras Al Khaimah. Here you can explore the desert, spend time with camels and enjoy barbecues and camping.

Wadi Naqab

Located in Ras Al Khaimah, Wadi Naqab is considered as one of the most attractive tourist destinations for adventurers. It consists of valleys, mountain ranges, and wild fields covered with plants and trees. It's simply a breathtaking oasis.

ALSO READ:

Bedouin Oasis Camp

Located in Ras Al Khaimah, it is designed as a peaceful desert retreat that reflects the Bedouin way of life throughout history, allowing visitors to learn more about the authentic Bedouin customs and traditions.

The Historic Umm Al Quwain Wall

It is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Umm Al Quwain, associated with history and archaeology. The wall is considered one of the oldest historical monuments in the region. It consists of 3 towers called "Al Lazima Towers".

ALSO READ:

Sir Bani Yas

Sir Bani Yas is an ideal place for family holidays and a leisure destination for tourists and visitors in Abu Dhabi. It comprises stunning beaches and mountains, plus it's home to tens of thousands of animals and various kinds of deers, making it the perfect destination for safari trips.

Pearls Kingdom

It is one of Sharjah's water park sections and is considered one of the largest water parks in the UAE. It contains fictional, famous, and historical figures, making it a distinctive tourist destination for families.

Wadi Wurayah Biosphere Reserve

It is considered one of the most distinct attractions in Fujairah due to its unique plant and animal ecosystems. It includes large numbers of wild animals, amphibians, birds, and rare plants.