Dubai suspends bus services to 2 emirates until further notice

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 1:49 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 1:29 PM

Bus commuters in the UAE are advised to check on the status of services to their destinations amidst unstable weather conditions.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced the suspension of some of its intercity bus routes.

In an advisory, it said its public bus route E315 from Dubai to Sharjah and E411 to Ajman will not be operating "until further notice".

Today's downpour has brought traffic to a standstill in some parts of the country, as rainwater filled a number of roads.

In Dubai, even the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road had been affected. Those heading to Sharjah were also alerted to a flooded part of the Sheikh Mohamed BIn Zayed Road.

