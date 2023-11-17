Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns of delay on Sheikh Zayed Road due to heavy rain

File photo

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 7:56 AM Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:00 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned motorists of an expected delay on the emirate's arterial highway Sheikh Zayed Road.

Morning drivers may encounter pools of rainwater on the highway due to the unstable weather conditions.

Taxing to X, the authority advised motorists to use alternative routes like Al Khail Road.

The RTA’s emergency team is currently working to restore smooth traffic flow.

ALSO READ: