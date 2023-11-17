Rain in Dubai: Did you get this public safety alert?

The production capacity of each plant is 200,000 gallons daily with a total of 600,000 gallons, benefiting 300,000 people per day
As rain, thunder and lightning lashed the UAE on Friday morning, authorities in Dubai made sure residents would take extra precaution.
The Dubai Police sent out a public safety advisory alerting everyone to adverse weather conditions.
Popping up on residents' phones, the alert urged the public to drive with care and heed the advice of authorities.
"Stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods," it added.
The Dubai Police also shared an emergency alert on Instagram:
The unstable weather is observed in other emirates, too, with orange and yellow warning raised for for most parts of the country. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urges the public to expect hazardous weather in some areas and be careful when heading out.
