UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Rain in Dubai: Did you get this public safety alert?

Orange and yellow warnings have been issued for most parts of the country

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
File photo
File photo

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:43 AM

Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:47 AM

As rain, thunder and lightning lashed the UAE on Friday morning, authorities in Dubai made sure residents would take extra precaution.

The Dubai Police sent out a public safety advisory alerting everyone to adverse weather conditions.

Popping up on residents' phones, the alert urged the public to drive with care and heed the advice of authorities.

"Stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods," it added.

The Dubai Police also shared an emergency alert on Instagram:

The unstable weather is observed in other emirates, too, with orange and yellow warning raised for for most parts of the country. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urges the public to expect hazardous weather in some areas and be careful when heading out.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE