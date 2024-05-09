E-Paper

UAE: Big Ticket raffle to resume operations; next draw on June 3

This comes after all major private raffle draw operators paused their operations since the beginning of this year

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 1:20 PM

Last updated: Thu 9 May 2024, 1:30 PM

Abu Dhabi’s popular raffle draw Big Ticket on May 9 has announced that it will resume operations after a temporary halt. The next live draw has been scheduled for June 3.

This comes after all major private raffle draw operators paused their operations in the beginning of this year due to a change in UAE rules and regulations.


According to Big Ticket, during the month of May, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming draw will have the chance to win a guaranteed amount of Dh10 million. Customers who purchase two tickets will get one for free.

A Staff Reporter

