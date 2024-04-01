UAE: Big Ticket raffle draw to pause operations from April 1

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 6:45 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 6:59 AM

Popular raffle draw Big Ticket will “temporarily pause operations” from today, April 1, “in accordance with the UAE regulatory gaming requirements,” the Abu Dhabi-based raffle draw announced on Monday.

The scheduled live draw for series 262, however, will still take place on Wednesday, April 3, during which it will give away "all its prizes", including a “guaranteed grand prize” of Dh10 million. There will also be Dream Car draws for Maserati Ghibli and Range Rover Evoque (which was supposed to be held on May 3).

Big Ticket draw is conducted every 3rd of the month at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to its website, Big Ticket gave away a total of Dh246,297,071 prizes last year. The latest winner was Dubai-based Indian expat Mohammad Shereef, who said he would share the Dh15 million jackpot with 19 of his friends.

‘Industry-wide mandate’

Big Ticket is the third major raffle draw operator that ceased operations. Since January 1 this year, Dubai-based Mahzooz and Emirates Draw stopped their UAE operations and no details were given when the games would resume.

Both operators said the pause was in line with the directives from the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), a federal body established in September last year tasked with creating a "socially responsible" gaming environment. GCGRA is also responsible for coordinating regulatory activities, managing licensing, and “unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly.”

Regulatory protocols

Addressing its customers, Big Ticket said: “During this pause, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support. (We) remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, responsibility, and integrity in all our prizes.”

“As we adhere to regulatory protocols, we will communicate updates through official channels in due course. We anticipate a prompt return to operations,” it added.

Prizes secured

Big Ticket also assured “all previously won prizes are securely protected and guaranteed.”

While customers will not be able to access their accounts during the pause, they “will retain full access to their Big Ticket accounts once operations resume.”

The draw operator did not give details when it is expected to resume business. For inquiries or assistance, Big Ticket customer support can be reached by calling +971022019244 or emailing help@bigticket.ae.

ALSO READ: