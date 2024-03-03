UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million prize with Big Ticket

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 7:32 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 7:44 PM

An Indian expat couldn't help but cry on live phone interview after he learned that he and 19 of his friends won the Dh15 million Big Ticket grand prize on Sunday.

Mohammad Shereef got the call of his life when Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra broke the news to him. Shereef was not aware at first of his big win as the hosts were initially probing about details of the winning ticket (number 186551) he bought online on February 23.

Richard asked where he was and Shereef said he was in Karama. Then without further ado, the Big Ticket host broke the news and Shereef – incredulous at first – absorbed the news and broke in joyful tears.

Shereef said he and his friends have been waiting for the momentous news as they have been regularly participating in the draw for the past 10 years.

Twenty of them who live in the same apartment – some work as taxi drivers and others as blue-collar workers – regularly contribute to buy a ticket and now they will be sharing at least Dh750,000 each.

“Thanks be to God,” Shereef can be heard on the phone. “I’m now a millionaire! I just won in Big Ticket!” he added, in between sobs during the live interview.

Shereef will be attending the next draw for the awarding ceremony.

