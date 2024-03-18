Pakistani father of 6 wins SUV worth about Dh300,000 in Big Ticket draw

Muhammad Umar Farooq

A Pakistani man residing in Saudi Arabia won a brand new SUV during Big Ticket's live draw on March 3.

Muhammad Umar Farooq, who currently resides in KSA with his wife and six children, walked away with a Maserati Grecale GT during the 'Dream Car' draw.

Working in the marketing department of his son's trading company, Umar's work often requires him to travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. He decided to try his luck with the Dream Car raffle, after spotting different advertisements at the airport during his travels to the UAE. “I have been purchasing the ticket on my own for the past 2-3 years. My motivation to try out Big Ticket was simply to try my luck.”

When asked about his plans for the car, he mentioned, “I will sell the car and continue participating in Big Ticket draws. My advice to everyone is to continue to try your luck with Big Ticket – you shouldn’t give up without continuing to try.”

Customers who purchase the 'Dream Car' ticket throughout the month of March will have the opportunity to win a Maserati Ghibli, worth Dh380K, on April 3. One ticket costs Dh150 and as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free. Additionally, customers who purchase their tickets from Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport can take advantage of the buy-two-get-three free special offer.

