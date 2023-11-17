In pictures: UAE residents brave rain, flooded roads as life goes on amidst unstable weather

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 9:48 AM Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 11:02 AM

It's business as usual for many UAE motorists and residents on Friday despite the downpour that lashed the country overnight till morning.

The government on Thursday advised private companies to implement flexible work patterns and ensure employees' safety as unstable weather conditions were expected to continue.

Those who did have to drive out encountered traffic snarls, while pedestrians — with and without umbrellas — walked and crossed rain-drenched streets.

Here's how the morning went for residents in Dubai and Sharjah:

This cleaner in Al Quoz, Dubai, rain-suited up as he went about his job despite the heavy downpour:

Photo by Sahim Salim

These Sharjah residents rolled up their pants and waded across flooded roads — with or without umbrellas.

Need a cab? This Dubai taxi didn't mind the rainwater on the streets to serve residents at Discovery Gardens.

On days like this, motorists should brace for the unexpected: A car broke down at a roundabout in Dubai's Jebel Ali but had been promptly towed away.

Even as skies cleared up at around 10am, some motorists have to face traffic jams on roads. Here's the situation in Al Quoz:

Photo by Rahul Gajjar

A GPS map of Dubai shows traffic jams, marked in red, on a number of roads:

From a sedan to an SUV, cars were seen splashing through a flooded road at Dubai Investments Parks.

On some roads in Sharjah, traffic came to a standstill.

Local government entities and crisis management teams are fully prepared for these conditions, with special teams assigned to address any incident during bad weather. Roads are expected to be cleared soon as authorities vow to restore smooth traffic flow and keep residents safe.

In Dubai, soon after the rain stopped, cleaners were spotted in Healthcare City:

Photo by Meher Dhanjal

