Ramadan in UAE: 1 Billion Meals drive receives Dh50 million contribution from LuLu Group's Yusuffali MA

Campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 5:54 PM

Yusuffali MA, Chairman of LuLu Group International, announced his contribution of Dh10 million over a period of 5 years to 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign aims to create sustainable solutions and implement effective programs to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations around the world.

Yusuffali MA said: “The contribution to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is a reflection of my commitment to support all charity efforts that strengthen the UAE’s reputation as a global hub for humanitarian efforts.

“I am honoured to contribute to the campaign and help provide food and support those in need. The UAE is always at the forefront of humanitarian efforts,” he added.

This year’s campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives, launched under directives of Sheikh Mohammed over the past few years, starting with 10 Million Meals, followed by 100 Million Meals and later 1 Billion Meals in Ramadan 2022.

1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity. These efforts will help fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

On the other hand, the campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting the culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.

How to donate

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels:

Through the website: www.1billionmeals.ae

Via call centre on toll free number – 800 9999

Via bank transfers in UAE dirham to account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802)

Via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users

Through the DubaiNow app by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

