Al Ansari Exchange rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell in support of 1 Billion Meals campaign

In collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, Al Ansari Exchange rang the market opening bell to mark its support of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Al Ansari Exchange has announced a Dh50 million contribution over the next five years, to support Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives projects, implemented around the world within five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities. This year’s Ramadan campaign is one of such initiatives.
“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign builds on the success of previous food aid campaigns starting with “10 Million Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2020, which exceeded its target and provided 15.3 million meals from donators of 115 nationalities. This was followed in Ramadan 2021 by “100 Million Meals” campaign which doubled its target and distributed 220 meals thanks to the contributions of 385,000 donators from 51 nationalities. Later, “1 Billion Meals” campaign launched in Ramadan 2022 and hit its target in under a month, providing meals in 50 countries around the world with the support of 320,868 donators.
