Ramadan 2023 in UAE: One Billion Meals drive gets Dh50 million donation from Azizi Developments

Another UAE company heeded the UAE Vice-President's call to help those in need by contributing generously towards the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

Azizi Developments announced its contribution of Dh50 million towards the campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of establishing the largest endowment fund for sustainable food provision during Ramadan.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign aims to create sustainable solutions and implement effective programs to fight hunger and effectively support underprivileged populations.

Azizi Developments will contribute towards the drive over the next 5 years, to be utilised in supplying food support and helping achieve food security in the world’s underprivileged countries.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “As part of our contribution towards the campaign, Azizi Developments commits to pay Dh10 million every year, to help fight hunger around the world. This move is in line with our strong commitment to humanitarian efforts in the UAE, and to our social responsibilities,” said Azizi.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is an extension of a series of food provision campaigns launched by Sheikh Mohammed in the previous years, starting with the 10 Million Meals campaign, followed by 100 Million Meals campaign and later One Billion Meal” campaign in Ramadan 2022.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting a culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.

