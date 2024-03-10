Ramadan 2024 in UAE: Reduced work, school hours, paid parking timings; your ultimate guide

Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 4:10 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 5:21 PM

As the month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims around the world eagerly await the sighting of the crescent Moon, which marks the beginning of this holy period.

In the UAE, like in many Muslim-majority countries, the start of Ramadan depends on the lunar calendar, typically lasting either 29 or 30 days. This variability adds to Ramadan's anticipation and spiritual significance, a time marked by deep reflection, prayer, and communal celebration.

The reverence of Ramadan is palpable in the UAE as communities prepare for the Islamic holy month. From bustling streets to tranquil mosques, the anticipation of this sacred time is felt across the nation. Here's the ultimate guide to life and living in the UAE during this solemn occasion.

Moon sighting

The UAE moon-sighting committee invited all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of the month of Ramadan on Sunday evening, March 10, 2024. If sighted, the month that precedes Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — Sha'ban — ends at 29 days. Ramadan 1, therefore, will be on March 11.

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court also called on all Muslims to sight Ramadan's crescent moon on the evening of Sunday, March 10. If not sighted, the holy month will begin in the UAE on Tuesday, March 12.

Eid Al Fitr holiday

The holy month is expected to last 30 days as per astronomical calculations. If this is the case, Ramadan 30 will fall on Wednesday, April 10. As per the list of holidays announced by the UAE, residents will get a break from Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

The corresponding dates on the Gregorian calendar are from Tuesday, April 9 (Ramadan 29), to Saturday, April 13 (Shawwal 3). If one factors in the Sunday weekend, that’s a six-day break.

Work hours

Federal employees in the UAE will work 3.5 hours less from Monday to Thursday and 1.5 hours less on Friday, as stated by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR). The Islamic holy month will see all ministries and federal agencies operating from 9am to 2:30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours are from 9am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.

The government bodies that work with in a shift system must determine the start and end of shifts during the holy month according to their needs. The number of hours per shift must not exceed five and a half hours.

For private sector employees, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) stated that the number of work hours would be reduced by two during the Islamic holy month.

Companies have the option to implement flexible or remote work schedules within the limits of daily working hours specified during the holy month, and in accordance with the nature of their work.

Similar announcements were made in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other emirates.

The nursing hours that female employees are usually allowed will be cut during Ramadan.

3-day weekend

Umm Al Quwain announced that government employees in the emirate will have three-day weekends during Ramadan.

In the announcement, it was confirmed that Friday to Sunday would be the weekend during the holy month, and government employees would work five and a half hours on the other days of the week.

Immigration office working hours

Most service centres of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will remain open from 9am to 5pm during the holy month of Ramadan. This came as the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced reduced working hours during the holy month for government employees.

Paid parking hours

Paid parking hours and public transport timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

For public parking, charges apply to all zones from Monday to Saturday.

First shift: 8am - 6pm

Second shift: 8pm – midnight

Multi-storey car parking operates 24/7. Tariff is applied to TECOM Parking Zone (F) from 8am to 6pm.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also announced the Metro, Tram, bus and marine transport hours.

School hours

School timings in the UAE during Ramadan should not exceed five hours of instruction time, preferably within four hours, the authorities announced. Additionally, it specified that school hours on Fridays should be limited to 3 hours, with attendance from 9 a.m. until 12:00.

Educational institutions are engaging in careful lesson planning and conducting summative assessments this week, as they anticipate the upcoming holy month. Headteachers revealed that schools are adapting curriculum planning to reduce the emphasis on new learning while students observe fasting.

Global Village timing

Dubai's Global Village is all set to welcome guests with wonderful Ramadan experiences. The family destination has revised its opening and closing hours for the holy month. Doors will now open from 6pm until 2am, as opposed to the regular time of 4 pm to midnight.

Visitors will be able to enjoy iftar and suhoor offerings with a multitude of options across a variety of cuisines. Guests can also shop at the brand-new Ramadan Wonders Souk, filled with offerings of all types of unique trinkets from around the world.

Prisoners pardoned

President Sheikh Mohamed has directed the release of 735 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities, ahead of the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 691 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities in Dubai, ahead of Ramadan.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also ordered the release of 484 inmates.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has ordered the release of 368 prisoners and pledged to settle their financial liabilities on the advent of Ramadan. More than 300 inmates in Ajman will be able to spend the holy month with their families, thanks to a pardon granted by the Ruler of the emirate. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 prisoners.

Dh1.5 million to free 900 prisoners

In a heartfelt pre-Ramadan gesture, Dubai-based Indian businessman and philanthropist Firoz Merchant, founder of Pure Gold Jewellers, has pledged Dh1.5 million to secure their release, along with 900 other prisoners.

Through his Forgotten Society initiative, established in 2008, the 66-year-old jeweller seeks not only to settle their debts but also provide them with airfare to return home and reunite with their families.

Crack down on illegal price hikes

A national task force will monitor the prices of commodities and basic consumer products in the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan. The team will also keep a watch on the discounts announced by retailers in the country.

Authority would monitor how retailers comply with unit pricing while addressing any pricing violations of basic consumer products.

No price hikes for 9 items

UAE retailers are not allowed to raise prices of nine basic items without prior approval — and this Ramadan, shoppers are urged to stay vigilant and report violations.

Authorities prohibits price hikes of cooking oil, eggs, dairy, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat without prior approval from the Ministry of Economy and the competent authorities in the country.

Keep receipts

UAE residents are asked to keep shopping receipts to ensure their rights are protected. Such proofs of purchases will come in handy in case a dispute arises.

This enables shoppers to lodge complaints, report detrimental commercial practices that undermine consumer protection, and share suggestions and ideas to enhance the consumer protection landscape in the country. Consumers can reach out to authorities via the toll-free number 8001222.

Retailer cuts prices of 10,000 items

The Sharjah Cooperative Society announced that it has allocated Dh35 million for the holy month of Ramadan and reduced prices of nearly 10,000 items.

Nearly 80 per cent of these items are essential food products and are available across its 67 branches. Prices on key grocery items such as cooking oil, flour and rice will see reductions by up to 75 per cent.

The campaign also features grand giveaways, including two Suzuki Dzire cars each week, 30 furniture gift cards valued at Dh5,000 each, and 32 shopping gift cards worth Dh1,000, for shoppers spending Dh300 or more.

Prices of dates drop

KT Photo by M. Sajjad

Dates, which play an essential role during fasting, are currently available at nearly a 40 per cent discount. Khaleej Times visited the Waterfront Market and Jubail Market in Sharjah, and discovered a notable drop in date prices compared to usual.

Majdool dates from Palestine, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia are priced at Dh20 per kg, down from Dh30 per kg just a few days ago. Similarly, Rutab, usually available for Dh60 per 3kg, has seen a reduction to Dh45 for the same amount.

Ramadan Souq

Photo: AFP

The festive spirit is high in Deira's old souq as 'Ramadan Souq' returns, transforming the historic Old Municipality Street in Al Ras into a bustling hub of celebration.

The souq has become a Ramadan tradition in Dubai. It witnesses a vibrant atmosphere with hundreds of residents flocking to partake in festivities. From perfumes and clothes to food, spices, games and children's painting activities, it offered a diverse array of items for everyone.

Food safety inspections

Dubai has intensified its monitoring campaigns and inspection visits for food safety and public health during Ramadan. The campaigns include various sectors such as Dubai markets, commercial centres, food establishments, food preparation facilities, restaurants, hotels, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

The campaigns also extends to salons, beauty centres, smoking areas in cafes and restaurants, games, and events areas, as well as labour cities and community markets across Dubai.

Permit for sale, display of iftar snacks

Shops and restaurants planning to prepare and sell food during daytime throughout Ramadan must obtain permits from the Sharjah City Municipality. The authority announced the initiation of issuing the necessary permits for food outlets. This regulation extends to food outlets located within malls and shopping centers as well.

Permits are required for displaying food outside shops before iftar time, applicable to restaurants, cafeterias, confectioneries, and pastry shops.

Donating iftar

UAE, legal, ramadan, iftar, donation, residents distribute food, Emiratis and expatriates, iftar distribution

Only approved entities are allowed to raise funds for charity. Residents can donate iftar meals through official channels registered in Islamic Affairs & Charitable Department (Iacad).

Three types of food baskets, ranging from Dh99 to Dh399, will be made available for purchase for donation in Sharjah Cooperative Society. Distribution of donated baskets will be handled in collaboration with Sharjah Charity.

Unlicenced donation

Restaurants can accept donations to prepare meals, but are not authorised to distribute them independently. They must coordinate with charitable associations for such activities.

Individuals are warned against participating in unlicenced or unreliable donation campaigns on social media, collecting funds from relatives and friends to deliver to charitable organisations both domestically and internationally, and engaging in financial speculations or distributing revenues to members and employees of licensed entities.

Charity during Ramadan

The law allows donating clothes and money to licenced charitable organisations and depositing donations in boxes available in public places.

Cash, in-kind and digital donations can be made to authorised entities through funds or paid vouchers, SMS, exhibitions, auctions, charity events, and via monthly deductions from personal accounts. They can also be transferred to bank accounts dedicated to donation collection, ATMs of licenced banks in the UAE, as well as digital platforms.

Bitcoin donation

UAE will be accepting Bitcoin and other digital currencies for donations this Ramadan. These will complement traditional methods of raising funds including cash, in-kind, or digital contributions.

Fundraisers also come in other forms — from vouchers to SMS campaigns, markets, exhibitions, auctions, charity dinners. Some initiatives allow Good Samaritans to donate through monthly deductions, bank deposits, social media channels and digital platforms.

Dh1 billion charity campaign

Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed, launched a new humanitarian campaign for the people of UAE. The campaign, titled 'Mother's Endowment' and worth Dh1 billion, will raise funds for educational purposes on behalf of mothers.

Weekly draws, prizes

The first edition of the Dibba Ramadan Festival 2024 will be held from March 14 to April 8 at the Dibba Exhibition Centre.

The 26-day festival, organised by the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will feature various entertainment and heritage activities, including daily and weekly draws, competitions, and valuable prizes for visitors. It will also feature games, and various types of folk and heritage arts, alongside popular and Arabic food stalls.

Iftar cannon

Keeping with the tradition, Ramadan cannons will boom from multiple locations across Dubai during the holy month. Seven locations will have fixed cannons that will be fired throughout the month. Every day, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of iftar, and two shots are fired to signal the beginning of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Additionally, a mobile cannon will cover several locations across Dubai throughout the holy month.

Beware of fake beggars

Dubai authorities have issued a warning and will launch a campaign to discourage begging in the emirate. Offenders will be subject to a minimum fine of Dh5,000 and up to three months in prison.

Those who organise begging activities and bring individuals from abroad to engage in it shall be punished with imprisonment for no less than six months and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.

