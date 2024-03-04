UAE: Ramadan work hours announced for govt employees in Abu Dhabi

Charity during the holy month reflects its core values of generosity, empathy, and community support
The government announced official working hours for public sector employees in Abu Dhabi during the month of Ramadan.
Government employees will work between 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, work hours will be between 9am to 12pm.
Additionally, remote working of up to 70 per cent of the total number of government employees whose jobs do not require presence at the workplace will also be activated on Fridays.
Earlier today, the UAE announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. Federal employees will work 3.5 hours less from Monday to Thursday and 1.5 hours less on Friday, as stated by The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Monday.
The Islamic holy month will see all ministries and federal agencies operating from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours are from 9am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.
As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), private sector employees will have their number of work hours reduced by two during the Islamic holy month.
Companies have the option to implement flexible or remote work schedules within the limits of daily working hours specified during the holy month, and in accordance with the nature of their work.
