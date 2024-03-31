'Can't hold back tears': Hundreds of faithful offer first special night prayer across UAE mosques

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 8:54 AM

As dim lights adorned mosques, hundreds of faithful stood shoulder to shoulder in prayer with tears flowing freely, as the melodious recitation of the Quran rung through houses of worship. These were the scenes at the first late-night prayers of the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Faithful across the country opted for a deep spiritual experience, sacrificing their sleep. Rather than retiring to bed, they engaged in Qiyam al Layl prayers, a practice of devotion reserved for the ending of Ramadan.

As the clock struck 2am, countless residents, including children as young as four and families, made their way to the closest mosques in their localities to engage in the act of worship.

At Al Rahimoon Mosque in Al Nahda, Sharjah, worshippers engaged in the recitation of the Quran and dedicated themselves to deepening their connection with Allah ahead of prayers.

Among the hundreds at the mosque was a new Muslim from Uganda, who had embraced Islam a few days ago. “This was my first experience of praying at night. It's been hardly 10 days since I accepted Islam, and my relatives and friends are unaware of this transformation,” said the Ugandan, who wished to remain anonymous.

“I don’t know why I couldn’t hold back my tears. I don’t know a word of Arabic, and currently, I have not even learned the Quran, but still, my tears were flowing freely. The amount of peace and solace I experienced during the prayers was unmatched. It was as if some external force was embracing me,” said the new Muslim.

“I call on all Muslims to offer these prayers. It is just for a limited time. It's just beyond magical,” he added.

Qiyam al Layl translates to ‘standing during the night', and holds specific significance in Islam. It signifies the time devoted to prayer and remembrance of Allah, observed between the conclusion of the Isha prayers (last prayer at night) and the onset of Fajr (prayer at dawn).

Holding a profound significance for many around the world, Muslims believe that they will attain spiritual cleansing during this period.

Aslam Murad, a web developer and a resident of Al Baker Tower in Al Nahda, Sharjah, emphasised the importance of communal worship during this sacred period. “These nights are very special. They enlighten our spiritual journey, guiding us and showering us with the blessings of our Creator,” said Murad.

For the residents of Dubai, these late-night prayers started a bit early, at around 12am. Many residents believe that the decision to partake in Qiyam al Layl is not merely a religious obligation but will help in strengthening their spiritual journey. “These nights hold a special significance for us. It's a time for introspection, repentance, and getting closer to our creator. The tranquility and peace we find in these prayers are magical,” said Fatima Ali, who came with her husband and children at Bin Dalmok Mosque in Al Mamzar.

“These last 10 nights are the most significant nights in the entire year, and missing out on worship means we have to wait for another year,” said Ali.

Mohammed Falah, a Moroccan and a resident of Al Nahda in Dubai, observed the late-night prayers at a mosque near his house. “The timings for the night prayers are perfect for me. Soon after Taraweeh prayers at around 9.30pm, I take rest for two hours. For Qiyam al Layl, I arrived at the mosque at 11.45pm and pray with my fellow brothers in Islam for over an hour,” said Falah.

