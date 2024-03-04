Ramadan 2024: Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh1 billion charity campaign for mothers

Shereef and his friends, who work as taxi drivers and others as blue-collar workers, regularly contribute to buying a token from Big Ticket
Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch of a new humanitarian campaign for the people of UAE.
Taking to X, the Ruler of Dubai announced the campaign titled 'Mother's Endowment', which will raise funds for educational purposes on behalf of mothers.
The campaign is worth Dh1 billion.
Along with a heartwarming video, the leader shared a touching message for residents of UAE — calling upon everyone to take part in the initiative — as he highlighted the status of mothers in Islam.
"Brothers and sisters . . A blessed month has come upon us. . In keeping with our annual habit of launching a humanitarian Ramadan campaign for the people of the Emirates, today we are launching the “Mother’s Endowment”... an educational endowment worth one billion dirhams as an ongoing charity on behalf of mothers in the Emirates," posted the Ruler on X.
"A mother is a paradise...and a mother is a path to heaven...and we call on everyone to participate in this endowment...young and old...men and women...we make our mothers happy...and please our Lord...and fast our month while we are in goodness, love and mercy...may God protect the UAE and the mothers of the people of the Emirates," he added.
