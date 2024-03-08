UAE

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed orders release of 691 prisoners this Ramadan

On Thursday, President Sheikh Mohamed had pardoned 735 inmates

Web Desk
Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:04 PM

Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:05 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 691 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities in Dubai, ahead of the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pardoned 484 inmates, while Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 prisoners.

On Thursday, President Sheikh Mohamed had pardoned 735 prisoners.

