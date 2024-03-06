UAE: Ramadan work timings for government employees in Ajman announced

While some like to switch it up with different types of snacks and cuisines, most prefer to have traditional meals and comfort food after a day of fasting
Ajman has announced Ramadan working hours for its government employees. The timings are as follows:
- Monday to Thursday, 9am to 2.30pm
- Friday, 9am to 12pm
The announcement, which was made by the The Human Resources Department of the government of Ajman, also included an option for government departments to implement a flexible work system according to their needs. This is provided each employee meets the total number of hours as per the Ramadan timings.
On Fridays, departments can allow remote working for up to 70 per cent of their employees. They must ensure smooth work flow and an appropriate number of employees present to let operations run efficiently.
The government bodies that work with in a shift system must determine the start and end of shifts during the holy month according to their needs. The number of hours per shift must not exceed five and a half hours.
The nursing hours that female employees are usually allowed will be cut during Ramadan.
