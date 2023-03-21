Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Ban on trucks, buses announced in Abu Dhabi during peak hours

The airline will not only provide religious content on its entertainment system, but will also have iftar boxes ready
Trucks and buses transporting workers will have to follow a new operations schedule in Abu Dhabi during the holy month of Ramadan.
The Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday announced the shift in timings, stating that these heavy vehicles will not be allowed on roads during the morning and evening peak hours.
Trucks are not pemitted to ply Abu Dhabi and Al Ain routes from 8am to 10am; while buses transporting 50 worker passengers or more will not be permitted on Abu Dhabi roads from 8am to 10am.
In the afternoon, trucks won't be allowed on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain city roads from 2pm to 4pm.
The decision comes as part of the authorities' efforts to limit accidents during the holy month of Ramadan.
The directorate of Traffic and Patrols urged drivers to comply with road safety rules and abide by the restrictions. Roads will be closely monitored and smart systems are in place to catch violators.

