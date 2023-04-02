Look: Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam along with Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmad perform Umrah this Ramadan

The captain and teammates showed fans glimpses of their journey to Islam's holiest site

Pilgrims from around the world wish to perform Umrah at least once during Ramadan. While this can be done anytime, it holds a place of utmost importance, especially during the holy month.

Recently, we have seen many celebrities perform Umrah and take to social media to share their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Several members of the Pakistani cricket team have been spotted in Saudi Arabia and near the holy Kaaba.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has been trending on Twitter, and several videos of the batter have surfaced showing him circling the holy place. Fans and followers congratulated the star batter on performing another Umrah, as the latter was also in Saudi Arabia last Ramadan.

However, there were doubts if the images and videos were from his previous visit. But the skipper posted an image standing in the courtyard of Masjid-e-Nabawi (Prophet's Mosque) in Madina. The mosque is the second-holiest site after Masjid al-Haram (Mecca) and holds great importance to Muslims.

On Wednesday, Babar's father, Azam Siddique, also shared a picture (from an unverified account) of the cricketer before his departure to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, his teammates Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmad, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf also performed Umrah this Ramadan.

Haris shared his picture on Instgram while performing the pilgrimage. Batsman Iftikhar and Faheem also shared images of their journey to the holy place.

