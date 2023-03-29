UAE: Ministry issues travel guidelines for citizens performing Umrah during holy month

A detailed advisory has been published on the official website

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the importance of prior planning before travelling to perform Umrah during Ramadan and has issued guidelines on its website that travellers need to follow.

Travel advice for UAE pilgrims:

Citizens must register in the Nusuk application to book an appointment and obtain a permit to perform Umrah.

Review entry requirements and procedures to travel to Saudi Arabia, and ensure the validity of the passport covers the travel period. Validity should be not less than six months.

Register in the 'My Presence' service and register all family members on the Ministry's official website: www.mofaic.gov.ae or the smart application 'UAEMOFAIC'. This service enables the Ministry and its missions abroad to communicate and provide assistance to citizens in case of emergencies or crises.

In order to communicate during emergencies, and avail an electronic document to travel back in the event of loss, theft, damage, or expiration of Emirati passport, or in the event that a citizen gives birth to a child outside the country or to be able to return to the country, citizens can call 0097180024 around the clock or obtain the document through the Ministry's website or smart application.

UAE nationals are advised not to carry and display large amounts of cash in public places. They have also been advised to keep an electronic copy of their official documents for safety purposes.

