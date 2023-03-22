From Sania Mirza to Hina Khan: 5 Indian celebrities spotted performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia

The star wore an outfit designed by famed designer Ali Xeeshan
As the holy month of Ramadan is almost upon us, or has already begun in a few countries, celebrities have taken to social media, sharing their journey and time performing Umrah at Saudi Arabia.
Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims, in which they travel to Makkah in Saudi Arabia.
This year, with the holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the spring season, as well as Saudi Arabia lifting certain restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, Umrah bookings have reached unprecedented numbers in the last few years.
Here are some big names spotted in Saudi Arabia so far this year:
The tennis star posted photos of herself and her family in Makkah and Madinah. She can be seen smiling with her son with the rugged mountains of Saudi Arabia in the background. In another picture, Mirza smiles at her niece, whom she is carrying in her arms.
She also took a mirror selfie with the two children in a hotel room.
A selfie clicked by Sania's sister Anam shows the tennis player posing with her parents and son.
Bollywood actor Hina Khan also took to social media to share her Umrah journey with her fans. She was accompanied by her mother and brother.
Former actor Sana Khan shared photos from Makkah with her husband Anas Saiyad. According to media reports, the couple is expecting their first child this June.
Actor and model Aly Goni shared a picture of Makkah, calling it his "biggest dream." He also revealed that he undertook the journey with his friend and fellow actor, Asim Riaz.
Social media personality Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) also posted a photo of himself and his parents at Makkah.
