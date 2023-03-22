From Sania Mirza to Hina Khan: 5 Indian celebrities spotted performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia

Ahead of the holy month, celebrities flocked down to the Kingdom to perform holy pilgrimage; they also share their journey on social media

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 4:26 PM

As the holy month of Ramadan is almost upon us, or has already begun in a few countries, celebrities have taken to social media, sharing their journey and time performing Umrah at Saudi Arabia.

Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims, in which they travel to Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

This year, with the holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the spring season, as well as Saudi Arabia lifting certain restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, Umrah bookings have reached unprecedented numbers in the last few years.

Here are some big names spotted in Saudi Arabia so far this year:

1. Sania Mirza

The tennis star posted photos of herself and her family in Makkah and Madinah. She can be seen smiling with her son with the rugged mountains of Saudi Arabia in the background. In another picture, Mirza smiles at her niece, whom she is carrying in her arms.

She also took a mirror selfie with the two children in a hotel room.

A selfie clicked by Sania's sister Anam shows the tennis player posing with her parents and son.

2. Hina Khan

Bollywood actor Hina Khan also took to social media to share her Umrah journey with her fans. She was accompanied by her mother and brother.

3. Sana Khan

Former actor Sana Khan shared photos from Makkah with her husband Anas Saiyad. According to media reports, the couple is expecting their first child this June.

4. Aly Goni

Actor and model Aly Goni shared a picture of Makkah, calling it his "biggest dream." He also revealed that he undertook the journey with his friend and fellow actor, Asim Riaz.

Can’t wait 🥺🥺🥺 this was my biggest dream allhamdulillah… My first roza in Mecca 🤲🏻🤲🏻.. Allah sab ko yeh mauka de. Ameen 🫶🏻 And so happy doing my first umrah with my childhood buddy @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/7wWncsk0xB — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 19, 2023

5. Faisal Shaikh

Social media personality Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) also posted a photo of himself and his parents at Makkah.

