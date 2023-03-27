India's Nikhat Zareen wants to send her parents to perform Umrah with World Championship money

It is Perez's second career pole and second in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen will start from 15th
Contrary to her earlier plans of buying a Mercedes, newly-crowned two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen now wants to send her parents to perform 'Umrah' with the prize money.
Nikhat won her second world championship title with a 5-0 win over Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in New Delhi on Sunday.
With the title she also received $100,000 winner's cheque and 'Thar' car gifted by sponsors Mahindra.
She had earlier said she would buy a Mercedes car with the prize money.
"I haven't thought about it. Last time I said I will get a Mercedes but since I have got a Thar as a gift so now I'm thinking of not getting a Mercedes.
"I want to send my parents for Umrah because Ramazan is going on. I will talk to them about this at home," Nikhat, who belongs to a Nizamabad-based Muslim family, told reporters hours after her bout.
"Everyone has a success mantra. I visualise things. I like to think positive. I have written 'champion' and drew a gold medal on a sticky note and pasted it on my bed," she said.
"Every day when I wake up I see that, when I go to sleep I see that. It motivates me to do well. I did that for the last world championships, the CWG and this time too."
Nikhat has already qualified for the Asian Games, which is also an Olympic qualifier later this month.
"My next target is Asian Games which is a qualifier. I hope to qualify for Paris Olympics."
