India announces Ramadan to start on March 24, crescent moon not sighted in country

Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee (moon sighting committee) in India on Wednesday announced that the month of Ramadan will begin on Friday, as the crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in the country.
"The crescent for Ramadan 2023 has not been sighted on March 22 evening. Hence, the first Ramadan fast this year will be observed on March 24, on Jumma (Friday)," Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told ANI.
The Ramadan fasting date changes yearly as the Muslim community follows the Islamic calendar based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon. The starting and end date of the holy month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.
In the UAE, the crescent moon was sighted today, signalling the start of the holy month tomorrow.
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organisation of Muslim scholars in India, also announced that Ramadan month would begin on March 24, Friday.
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also urged the Muslim community to take care of the religious sentiments of one another.
"I urge brothers and sisters to observe Roza (fast) for the welfare, prosperity and progress of the country along with their family members. The Islamic Centre of India has also issued a guideline for people who would observe Roza this month. All religious sentiments should be respected," he added.
