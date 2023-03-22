Ramadan 2023: Oman announces the first day of holy month

Fasting can result in dehydration, low blood sugar and exhaustion, which in turn can affect the motorist’s attentiveness, concentration, vision and reaction
The Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs (MERA) has announced that Thursday, March 23, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. This was confirmed after the spotting of the crescent moon on Wednesday 22 after the Magrib prayers.
Unlike the rest of the GCC countries, who observed the crescent moon on Tuesday (March 21), Oman's religious body gathered to make the observations on Wednesday, which is also Sha'ban 30.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, are among the other 17 countries that have confirmed that Ramadan 2023 will begin on Thursday (March 23).
Ramadan is the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and the faithful observe the ninth month of the Islamic calendar with prayers and fasting.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise (Fajr) to sunset (Maghreb). Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, and it's an obligatory practice for all Muslims who can carry out the fast. In addition to abstaining from food and drink during fasting, Ramadan is also a month of disciplining oneself, reflecting and creating positive spiritual habits.
