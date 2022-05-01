Eid Al Fitr 2022: Sheikh Mohammed wishes people in the UAE, Arab and Islamic nations

UAE declares first day of Shawwal on May 2

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 2:26 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Sunday to wish the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

“Every year, the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations are getting closer to each other... our hearts are more loving, tolerant and peaceful... every year we are happiest in our obedience to our Lord. Happy Eid and May God accept all our good deeds,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

UAE announced the first day of Eid Al Fitr on May 2 after the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Saturday night.

Authorities have urged citizens and residents to adhere to all the recently announced Covid-19 protocols to ensure safe Eid celebrations for everyone as the country enjoys a long break.