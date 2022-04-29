UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2022 prayer timings announced

Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations. According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

The authorities concerned in the UAE have released the timings for the Eid prayers.

Abu Dhabi: 6.03am

— Al Ain: 05.57am

— Madinat Zayed: 06.01am

Dubai: 05:59am

Sharjah: 05.58am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5:36am

The special prayers are offered in congregation on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal – which follows the holy month of Ramadan.

Covid-19 safety rules during prayers

Authorities in the UAE have announced Covid-19 safety protocols during Eid-Al-Fitr prayers.

Worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending early morning prayers.

Citizens and residents must maintain a valid green pass on the Al Hosn mobile application, and vulnerable groups must be careful.

While the UAE and its leadership have contained the pandemic through several means, including widespread testing, tracking people exposed to cases, and ensuring isolation of that infected and social distancing, caution must be exercised, warned the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

