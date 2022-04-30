First day of Eid Al Fitr announced, Shawwal crescent not sighted in UAE

Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan

The UAE has officially declared Monday, May 2, will be the first day of Eid-Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH, said state news agency Wam.

Sunday, May 1 will be the last day of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The country’s moon-sighting committee met on Saturday for the sighting of the crescent moon.

Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and chairman of the moon-sighting committee said after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, the Shawwal month crescent could not be found Saturday evening.

Earlier today, the International Astronomical Centre had said it would be impossible to sight the crescent of Shawwal today (Saturday, April 30), meaning tomorrow (Sunday, May 1) would be the last day of Ramadan.

The Centre had shared on its Twitter account that it was unable to spot the crescent marking the end of Ramadan.

However, the moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1443 H, which corresponds to April 30, 2022.

Eid prayer timings across UAE

The authorities in the UAE have released the timings for the Eid prayer. This special prayer is offered in the congregation on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal – which follows the holy month of Ramadan.

Abu Dhabi: 6.03am

— Al Ain: 05.57am

— Madinat Zayed: 06.01am

Dubai: 05:59am

Sharjah: 05.58am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5:36am

Here are the revised protocols for Eid Al Fitr prayers:

> The protocol also stipulates conditions related to Eid celebrations, including ensuring a valid green pass on the Al Hosn and adhering to preventive procedures, such as wearing face masks and practising social distancing, especially when nearby vulnerable groups.

> Outside areas of mosques must display physical distancing stickers, along with the possibility of gathering in parks and parking lots nearing mosques

> Gates of mosques must be opened after the dawn prayer on the day of Eid for Eid prayer, provided that external speakers can broadcast the Eid takbeers half an hour before the prayer

> The durations of the prayer and Khutba must not exceed 20 minutes, and it is vital for the entrances and exits for worshipers to be supervised by police patrols, volunteers, and imams to prevent overcrowding and ensure orderly prayers

> Worshipers must always wear face masks and follow physical distancing at a distance of one metre, as well as use personal or disposable worship carpets

> The public has been urged to avoid gatherings and shake hands after prayers

> Use electronic alternatives for giving Eid presents and limit celebrations to immediate family members and relatives.

