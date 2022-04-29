Ramadan 2022: Eid cannon locations in Dubai announced

Eid is marked on the first day of the month of Shawwal
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Dubai Police General Command announced six locations in the Emirate for Eid cannons that will fire two shots to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan and announce the commencement of Eid Al Fitr.
Brigadier Rashid Al Falasi, Acting Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said Eid cannons are stationed in the Grand Zabeel Mosque in Zabeel, Mankhool Eid prayer ground, Al Baraha Eid prayer ground, Nad Al Hamar, Hatta, and the Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque.
Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said that Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons announces the end of Ramadan and celebrates the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.
ALSO READ:
Eid is marked on the first day of the month of Shawwal
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Increase in demand for flights to popular routes like Baku, Tbilisi, Maldives and Sarajevo
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Taking care of patients and seeing them happy gives him utmost satisfaction
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Several locations around the Emirates will light up the night sky with spectacular fireworks
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
Technical testing, Happiness Centres to be closed from Saturday, April 30
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
The announcement was made after consultations with Fatwa Council and local and global observatories
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Traffic patrols to be deployed around commercial centres, markets and public parks
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Region's largest campaign aims to provide food aid to underprivileged communities across 40 countries
Ramadan 202221 hours ago