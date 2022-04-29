Ramadan 2022: Eid cannon locations in Dubai announced

Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons celebrates the beginning of Eid Al Fitr

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 3:13 PM

Dubai Police General Command announced six locations in the Emirate for Eid cannons that will fire two shots to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan and announce the commencement of Eid Al Fitr.

Brigadier Rashid Al Falasi, Acting Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said Eid cannons are stationed in the Grand Zabeel Mosque in Zabeel, Mankhool Eid prayer ground, Al Baraha Eid prayer ground, Nad Al Hamar, Hatta, and the Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque.

Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said that Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons announces the end of Ramadan and celebrates the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.

