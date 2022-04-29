Long Eid Al Fitr break: Emirates to operate 400 flights daily to 127 destinations

How Crown changed the culinary scene of the hill station in Tamil Nadu
Travel3 weeks ago
Emirates Airlines will operate 400 flights daily, during the Eid Al Fitr break from April 29 to May 9.
On Saturday, May 7, Emirates will operate 411 flights – the highest number of daily flights yet – to accommodate the increasing number of travellers.
The Chief Operating Officer of Emirates, Adel Al Redha, has said: "The long Eid holiday stimulated travel to global destinations, as the seat occupancy on some flights has now reached 100 per cent. These numbers indicate the recovery of the travel sector after the Covid-19 pandemic and people's desire to travel, along with Dubai's position as a distinctive tourist destination that attracts visitors from all over the world."
The airline also shared 6 tips for its passengers from Dubai Airport to help smooth travel during the break.
First and foremost, they have advised travellers to arrive at the airport at least three hours in advance of their flight's departure time.
The airline has also told passengers to to plan for for possible traffic congestion on roads that lead to the airport, and has advised travellers to take the metro instead.
Emirates also asks its passengers to use the 48 self-service machines at the airport - 32 of which allow baggage delivery.
Passengers can also complete their procedures 24 hours before their flight's departure using the check-in service at the airport's car park.
The main destinations for travellers from the UAE for holidays include Cairo, London, Istanbul, Manila, Paris, Casablanca, New York and Los Angeles.
