Eid Al Fitr in Dubai: Leave 4 hours before flight; RTA ready to manage holiday traffic

Eid Al Fitr holidays in UAE: Airline increases capacity, prepares for a busy travel period
Increase in demand for flights to popular routes like Baku, Tbilisi, Maldives and Sarajevo
Ramadan 202215 hours ago
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), held a meeting with the crisis management team at RTA to discuss the readiness and operational plans for traffic management in Dubai during the holiday of Eid Al Fitr.
In a series of tweets, the authority said that special attention would be given to the roads leading to Dubai International Airport.
Heavy traffic is expected on the roads leading to the airport (Terminals 1 and 3) during the holidays. Travellers are advised to head towards Dubai International Airport and make sure to leave four hours before their flight to avoid delays.
Al Tayer affirmed the readiness of the team in coordination with the strategic partners to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the roads.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the business hours of all its services during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, including Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit means, and technical testing centres.
— Public Parking: Parking fees will be free of charge (except for multi-storey parking), starting from 30 April until 6 May 2022. Parking fees will be reactivated from May 7, 2022.
— Dubai Metro (Red and Green Line) stations will operate from Monday to Wednesday from 5am to 1am (on the following day).
— Dubai Tram will operate from Monday to Wednesday from 6am to 1am (on the following day).
— Public bus services will operate during the Eid holidays as follows: Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, from 5 am to 12:29 am (past midnight), and Al Ghubaiba Station from 4:14 am to 12:58 am (past midnight). Sub-stations, including Satwa Station, will operate from 4:57 am to 11:00 pm except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock.
— Water Bus: The water bus services will operate at Dubai Marina Stations as follows: Marina Mall – Marina Walk (BM1) from 12pm (noon) to 11:45 pm; Marina Promenade – Marina Mall & Marina Terrace – Marina Walk from 2pm to 10:45 pm; Marina Mall – Marina Bluewaters (BM3) from 4:10 pm to 11:45 pm.
— Abra services: Dubai Old Souk - Baniyas (CR3), Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4), Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souk (CR5) and Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6) will operate from 10am to 1am (of the following day). Dubai Old Souk – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7), Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9), and tourist trips from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) will operate from 4pm to 11pm. Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) will operate from 8am to 1am (on the following day).
— Water Taxi: operation is upon request from 3pm to 11pm. Customers need to book in advance.
— Dubai Ferry: Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal – Marina Mall (FR1) will operate from 1pm to 6pm. Tourist trips from Al Seef (FR3) will operate from 4:30 pm and tourist trips from Marina Mall (FR4) will operate from 11am and 4:30 am.
ALSO READ:
— Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from Saturday, April 30 to Sunday, May 8. Services will resume on Monday, 9.
— The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock.
— Service provider centres (technical testing) will be closed from Saturday, April 30 until Saturday, May 7, and open on Sunday, May 8.
Increase in demand for flights to popular routes like Baku, Tbilisi, Maldives and Sarajevo
Ramadan 202215 hours ago
Taking care of patients and seeing them happy gives him utmost satisfaction
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Several locations around the Emirates will light up the night sky with spectacular fireworks
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Technical testing, Happiness Centres to be closed from Saturday, April 30
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
The announcement was made after consultations with Fatwa Council and local and global observatories
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
Traffic patrols to be deployed around commercial centres, markets and public parks
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
Region's largest campaign aims to provide food aid to underprivileged communities across 40 countries
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
During Eid holidays authorities to intensified security patrols
Ramadan 202221 hours ago