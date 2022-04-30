Eid Al Fitr 2022: Abu Dhabi announces Covid-19 safety protocols for prayers, gatherings

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 12:08 PM

The government of Abu Dhabi announced updated Covid-19 safety protocols for Eid Al Fitr.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the revised safety measures through a tweet on April 30. Worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending early morning Eid Al Fitr prayers.

Precautionary measures for Eid prayer

The following categories of people are advised to avoid attending public Eid prayers:

Seniors over 60

Those with chronic diseases or respiratory ailments (or showing symptoms of the latter)

Children under 12

Individuals in contact with Covid-19 patients

Precautionary measures for mosque attendees

Perform ablution at home

Sanitise hands before and after prayers

Keep physical distance of at least 1m

Wear face masks

Bring personal prayer mats

Precautionary measures for social activities

Avoid gathering and shaking hands after Eid prayers

Limit large gatherings and celebrate with family members and close relatives

Avoid gifting cash and send money digitally instead

Elderly and patients with chronic diseases advised to limit outings where possible

Wear masks and keep physical distance of at least 1m, especially from the elderly or those with chronic diseases

