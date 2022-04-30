First day of Eid Al Fitr announced, Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia

Moon Sighting Committee confirmed not spotting the crescent

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 7:21 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 7:30 PM

The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, April 30, hence Eid Al Fitr will be on Monday, May 2, according to authorities. Tomorrow, May 1, will be the last day of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

Meanwhile, the UAE moon sighting committee is also set to make their official announcement.

