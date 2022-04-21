UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

The talk was presented by Edward Jung, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Intellectual Ventures
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Thursday announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private sector.
The paid holiday break will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3.
Earlier today, the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the UAE federal government employees.
The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.
Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.
