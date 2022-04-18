Eid Al Fitr 2022: 9-day holiday announced in Egypt

The break will begin from Saturday, April 30

Egypt has announced a nine-day holiday to celebrate both Eid Al Fitr and Labour Day.

The break will begin from Saturday, April 30, and last until Thursday, May 5. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly made the announcement on Monday.

Madbouly also announced that Monday, April 25, will be a paid holiday for public sector employees to celebrate the anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day and Sham El-Nessim.

The decision applies to ministries, governmental bodies, public facilities, municipalities, public enterprises and public business sector companies, according to media reports.

