Authorities urged drivers suffering from health issues to follow medical advice throughout the fasting period
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Egypt has announced a nine-day holiday to celebrate both Eid Al Fitr and Labour Day.
The break will begin from Saturday, April 30, and last until Thursday, May 5. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly made the announcement on Monday.
Madbouly also announced that Monday, April 25, will be a paid holiday for public sector employees to celebrate the anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day and Sham El-Nessim.
The decision applies to ministries, governmental bodies, public facilities, municipalities, public enterprises and public business sector companies, according to media reports.
ALSO READ:
Authorities urged drivers suffering from health issues to follow medical advice throughout the fasting period
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Most Noble Numbers auction boosts donations collected by UAE’s 1 Billion Meals Ramadan initiative to Dh391 million
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Companies also avoid meetings over lunch and coffee to ensure that fasting colleagues do not feel uncomfortable
Ramadan 20221 day ago
One described the experience as “eye-opening” as much as challenging
Ramadan 20222 days ago
"One of the greatest gifts we can give is to feed a hungry human being," he says
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Cannons are stationed in five locations across the Emirate
Ramadan 20222 days ago
"When you are talking all day without a single drop of water, sometimes the words don't flow," says Jordanian expat Amir Al Naqeeb
Ramadan 20222 days ago
As a festive atmosphere returns to the Emirate after Covid-19, residents are hosting gatherings and enjoying cultural activities
Ramadan 20222 days ago