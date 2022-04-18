5-day Eid holiday in UAE: Fares as low as Dh39 on select flights

A promotion of 20 per cent off on some flights is also available

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 8:21 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Wizz Air, the UAE's ultra-low-fare airline has announced a promotion of 20 per cent off on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi.

The promotion will only be valid on tickets between April 18 and 19. Fares start from as low as Dh39, for certain destinations.

Wizz Air has recently added more destinations to Salalah (Oman), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Amman (Jordan) and Aqaba (Jordan) bringing in a new frontier of air travel.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We welcome the Eid holiday with an exciting 20 percent off on our ultra-low fares."

As Covid restrictions ease across the country, Abu Dhabi has removed PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers.

