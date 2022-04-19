Eid Al Fitr 2022: 9-day break for govt employees in Kuwait

Egypt has also announced a long break

Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:13 AM

Kuwait's Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced that Eid Al Fitr holidays would begin on May 1 and end on May 5.

All ministries and state authorities would resume work on May 8, the CSC said in a statement.

State authorities with special working hours should arrange their work timing in a manner that would serve the public interest, it added.

Experts and astronomical centres in Kuwait have unanimously agreed that the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days of fasting and accordingly, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on May 2, local media reported.

Sincec April 29 and 30 fall on Friday and Saturday, government employees will benefit from a long 9-day Eid break.