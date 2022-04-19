Ramadan in UAE: New video highlights how motorists park randomly during Taraweeh prayers
Such violations obstruct traffic flow in front of mosques
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Kuwait's Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced that Eid Al Fitr holidays would begin on May 1 and end on May 5.
All ministries and state authorities would resume work on May 8, the CSC said in a statement.
State authorities with special working hours should arrange their work timing in a manner that would serve the public interest, it added.
Experts and astronomical centres in Kuwait have unanimously agreed that the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days of fasting and accordingly, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on May 2, local media reported.
ALSO READ:
Sincec April 29 and 30 fall on Friday and Saturday, government employees will benefit from a long 9-day Eid break.
Such violations obstruct traffic flow in front of mosques
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Residents remain committed to maintaining their health and well-being despite fasting, say fitness coaches
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Hailing from India and Pakistan, the colleagues offer prayers in the shop and share biryani for Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Authorities urged drivers suffering from health issues to follow medical advice throughout the fasting period
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Most Noble Numbers auction boosts donations collected by UAE’s 1 Billion Meals Ramadan initiative to Dh391 million
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Companies also avoid meetings over lunch and coffee to ensure that fasting colleagues do not feel uncomfortable
Ramadan 20222 days ago
One described the experience as “eye-opening” as much as challenging
Ramadan 20222 days ago
"One of the greatest gifts we can give is to feed a hungry human being," he says
Ramadan 20222 days ago