'CTRL': Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Ananya Panday's performance 'outstanding'

This marks Thalapathy Vijay and Hegde's second collaboration after 'Beast'
Ananya Panday is garnering praise for her performance in the gripping cyber thriller CTRL. The latest one to join the list of praisers is Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
On Saturday, Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and called Panday's performance outstanding.
Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Highly recommend and a must watch #CTRL. It is gripping from start to finish and exceptionally well-made. @ananyapanday you beauty, your performance was outstanding. It made me quickly grab my phone and uninstall several apps. Congratulations team #CTRL."
In the film, Panday plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful break-up, turns to artificial intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. While the story takes a thrilling turn with AI going out of control, Panday shared how she handles breakups in real life.
The movie marks her second OTT release this year, following her debut in the series Call Me Bae in September. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also stars Vihaan Samat, best known for his role in Mismatched.
The cyber-thriller was released on October 4 on Netflix and is now available for streaming.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhu is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles.
Apart from this, she will star in Bangaram, where she'll debut as a producer.
