Ricky Martin is coming to Dubai

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 12:12 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 12:13 PM

Un, dos, tres….it’s time to jive with Ricky Martin in Dubai.

The Grammy Award-winner is set to take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on December 14 as part of his world tour.

Wear your dancing shoes to this gig, because you are going to want to move to the likes of Livin' La Vida Loca, She Bangs, and Vente Pa' Ca. But it’s not all old music; there’s also going to be an electric introduction to material from his latest album.

The Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and actor is known for his musical versatility; he’s got songs that dive from genres such as Latin pop, dance and reggaeton to salsa.

Besides music, Martin has also made a name for himself as an author. He published his autobigoraphy, named simply Me in 2010, which went on to become a bestseller.

He has also collaborated with a number of stars including American singer-songwriter and actress Christina Aguilera (Nobody Wants to be Lonely) and English singer-songwriter and actress Joss Stone (The Best Thing About Me Is You).