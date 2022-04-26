9-day Eid Al Fitr break: 5 locations to enjoy stunning fireworks in the UAE

Multiple locations across the country set to light up the sky

Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022

UAE residents looking for things to do during the Eid Al Fitr break can add fireworks shows to the list, with multiple locations across the country set to light up the skies.

Here's a list you can keep at hand!

The Pointe

An iconic waterfront destination at the tip of the Palm Island, make sure you catch the fireworks on the first day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.

Bluewaters Island

Home to the world's biggest ferris wheel, Bluewaters Island is located just off Dubai Marina. The fireworks show will be on display on the second day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Located just off the Dubai Creek, Dubai Festival City mall traditionally has a fireworks show for most major celebrations. Catch the impressive show on the second day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.

Yas Island

The Island will light up the sky over Yas Bay with its iconic and festive fireworks displays during the first three days of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm for visitors to enjoy.

Global Village

The park is offering guests a chance to make the most of the break with exciting shows, daily fireworks, from April 30. Global Village has also extended opening hours from 5pm until 2am from April 30.

