9-day Eid Al Fitr break: 5 locations to enjoy stunning fireworks in the UAE

The contribution was for prisoners who have completed their sentence
Ramadan 20221 day ago
UAE residents looking for things to do during the Eid Al Fitr break can add fireworks shows to the list, with multiple locations across the country set to light up the skies.
Here's a list you can keep at hand!
An iconic waterfront destination at the tip of the Palm Island, make sure you catch the fireworks on the first day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.
Home to the world's biggest ferris wheel, Bluewaters Island is located just off Dubai Marina. The fireworks show will be on display on the second day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.
Located just off the Dubai Creek, Dubai Festival City mall traditionally has a fireworks show for most major celebrations. Catch the impressive show on the second day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm.
The Island will light up the sky over Yas Bay with its iconic and festive fireworks displays during the first three days of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm for visitors to enjoy.
The park is offering guests a chance to make the most of the break with exciting shows, daily fireworks, from April 30. Global Village has also extended opening hours from 5pm until 2am from April 30.
ALSO READ:
The contribution was for prisoners who have completed their sentence
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Ameen Ali, who cannot afford even a small lapse in concentration, marks the holy month whenever he has a day off
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This mouth-watering dish is a must-add to your Iftar meal
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Six Emirates have approved a 9-day break for government employees
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The drive will run for the whole month and aims to feed 5,000 families
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The force also provided 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran to prisoners
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The fact that Surah Fatiha is is recited every time in each Rakat makes it more important
Ramadan 20222 days ago