Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Holidays for banking sector announced

Ramadan in UAE: Busy fitness trainer has Iftar with colleagues, calls them his extended family
'We share dishes from our native countries, celebrate UAE's multiculturalism'
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The UAE’s banking sector will mark Eid Al Fitr holidays from 29th of Ramadan till 3rd of Shawwal.
The banks are scheduled to resume work on the 4th of Shawwal, UAE Barq reported on Monday.
Based on astronomical calculations, the banks are expected to remain closed from April 30 till May 4 – as per Gregorian calendar. However, the dates could change, depending on the moon sighting.
Till Monday, the Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain had approved a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr for the public sector employees.
ALSO READ:
This means the public sector will remain closed from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
'We share dishes from our native countries, celebrate UAE's multiculturalism'
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Number of buses to be increased between Ramadan 26 and 28
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This dessert infused with sweetness and tanginess of the berry balances the taste
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Financial support has been transferred in full to beneficiaries within three working days
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Quinoa is a healthy source of proteins
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Islam considers justice the bedrock of a civilised society
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Many of the events have been extended until Eid Al Fitr week as well
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8
Ramadan 20221 day ago