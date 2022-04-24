9-day Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: Affordable activities to indulge in during the long break

The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 3:38 PM

Four Emirates in the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah - have announced the Eid holidays starting April 30.

The 9-day Eid Al Fitr break offers a unique opportunity for residents to connect with family and friends and embrace the traditions and culture of this extraordinary time of year.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a month of fasting, which is marked with special nightly prayers, charity and family gatherings.

Here are some of the activities can explore during the long break:

Visit Museum of the Future

Dubai's skyline officially welcomed its latest iconic landmark on the unforgettable night of 22.02.2022.

Dive deep into the future and experience life in the outer space. Explore the space station and learn about the community of Pioneers living and working there. Observe the missions they undertake, study the things they invent and discover, and gaze upon the inspiration for it all - our beloved planet Earth.

Tickets cost Dhs145 for aged three and above. Children under the age of three, people of determination and senior Emirati citizens will be able to visit the museum free of charge.

Al Seef

A fusion of ancient and modern Dubai, Al Seef is one of the best free places to visit in the Emirate.

Heritage lovers can enjoy the sight of Dubai Creek in the newly-launched modern establishment Al Seef, a waterfront promenade spread over 1.8 kilometres, that is home to restaurants and shopping areas.

Al Seef is accessible by car with parking available, or residents can use the various public transport provided by RTA. The nearest metro station is Burjuman, which is just a 10-minute walk.

Drive to Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet

Both mountains are the most popular long drive destinations in the country and a great spot for a perfect getaway.

Jebel Jais is part of the spectacular Hajar mountains that were formed over 70 million years ago. Towering at 1,934 metres above sea level, the mountain usually records temperatures that are 10°C cooler on average than the sea level.

Jebel Hafeet was ranked third among the world’s most beautiful road trip routes, according to Instagram data released by Pentagon Motor Group.

Souk Al Marfa

Souk Al Marfa offers a beautiful waterfront experience for the whole family, and the kids can enjoy themselves at the dedicated play area while family and friends embrace the entertainment, browse the 35 kiosks selling Arabic merchandise, or watch live cooking at the majlis lounge area.

IMG World of adventures

The adventure park is a fun place alongside fun children’s activities, including the Arabian Nights show, magic carpet, face painting, and character meet and greets.

Al Qudra Lake, Dubai

The lake is within Dubai limits and is a quick drive from anywhere in the city. This artificial lake is home to several species of birds and has one of the best sunset views.

Dibba, Fujairah

Dibba is located between Oman and the UAE and is a fascinating site for your Eid holidays to visit with family. Dibba is marked by its magnificent coastlines and lush, blue waters.

Picnic at parks

Dubai is dotted with hundreds of parks all over the Emirate attracting citizens and residents to spend quality time with family and friends.

Several public parks are designated for barbecuing and are well-maintained by the Municipality.

The public parks are one of the most visited places during holidays where residents can unwind and have a good time free of cost.

Beaches

Head to any free public beaches and take advantage of the facilities, including running tracks, volleyball courts and skate parks.

Popular public beaches in Dubai include JBR Beach, Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach.

Visit the Flamingos

Ras Al Khor Wildlife sanctuary is undoubtedly a visual treat for those who love animals, home to many bird species like flamingos. Feeding sessions to these flamingos are the best part, where visitors get a chance to see the birds up close.

Cycling around

From paths made from camel tracks to desert routes, cyclists are spoilt for choice.

Al Qudra Cycling Trail is the longest path in Dubai. Extending 135km in length, it connects Al Barari to Bab Al Shams along Al Qudra Street and passing near Al Qudra Lakes.

The tracks at Al Qudra make it the finest for both professional and amateur cyclists.

Hatta heritage village

The picturesque Hatta Heritage Village offers a fascinating glimpse of the rich Arabian culture and social life of yesteryear.

Its history dates back to more than thousands of years as excavations in the area have revealed tombs dating back to 3000 BC.

The heritage village complex consists of among other things a fort, Beit Al Wali (Governor's House), two towers, mosque and aflaj (small waterways for agricultural purposes). Hatta Heritage Village is overlooked by two round towers - the Southern and Northern Towers - which were built in the 1880s during the rule of Shaikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Butti.

Museum at Al Fahidi

If you are looking for a culturally immersive experience, the Dubai Museum merits a visit. The museum was built inside the historic Al Fahidi Fort, which dates back to 1787.

Showcasing Dubai’s history and its original heritage, you can get a glimpse of everyday life before the discovery of oil in the UAE.

Some of the displayed exhibits include Arab houses, mosques, souks, date farms, desert and marine life. There are several other museums and cultural attractions tucked away in this district, too.

