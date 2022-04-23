Eid Al Fitr holidays in UAE: These Emirates have announced a 9-day break

One may feel less energetic with changes in sleeping routine and reduction of food intake post-Iftar due to additional prayers
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have approved a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr.
The break was announced for government sector employees.
The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break.
Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.
Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.
ALSO READ:
One may feel less energetic with changes in sleeping routine and reduction of food intake post-Iftar due to additional prayers
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The initiative is nearing the halfway mark at 420 million meals in three weeks since the campaign's launch
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The current average length of stay during Eid will be around four nights
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Free medical examinations were also provided
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Residents of different nationalities share their must-have dishes and their history
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Official working hours will resume on May 9
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This classic dish is made with charcoal grilled chicken in a tomato-based gravy
Ramadan 20221 day ago