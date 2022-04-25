Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: 9-day break announced in fifth Emirate

Financial support has been transferred in full to beneficiaries within three working days
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Ministry of Human Resources in Ajman on Monday announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector.
It will be a nine-day long break indeed this Eid Al Fitr for Abu Dhabi government employees starting from Saturday, April 30, and until Friday, May 6.
Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.
When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break for public sector.
Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.
ALSO READ:
This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.
The Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have also approved a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr.
Financial support has been transferred in full to beneficiaries within three working days
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Quinoa is a healthy source of proteins
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Islam considers justice the bedrock of a civilised society
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Many of the events have been extended until Eid Al Fitr week as well
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8
Ramadan 20221 day ago
In the last 15 years, Hyder has only spent one Ramadan with his family
Ramadan 20221 day ago
It is important to avoid empty, non-nutritious calories from fizzy drinks, fried foods and caffeinated products
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9
Ramadan 20221 day ago