Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: 9-day break announced in fifth Emirate

Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9

The Ministry of Human Resources in Ajman on Monday announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector.

It will be a nine-day long break indeed this Eid Al Fitr for Abu Dhabi government employees starting from Saturday, April 30, and until Friday, May 6.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break for public sector.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

The Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have also approved a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr.