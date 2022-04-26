Long Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Peak travel rush expected; Emirates issues advisory

Tim Clark said Covid-19 is probably the most disruptive force the industry faced since World War II and on top of that now there’s this war in Europe
Aviation2 weeks ago
Outbound travel from the UAE is witnessing a massive boost for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays.
Travelling has become much easier due to the relaxation of Covid restrictions and the announcement of 9-day Eid break for the public sector employees in the UAE.
Dubai-based Emirates airline is expecting a high number of passengers departing from Dubai due to the upcoming Eid break from April 30 to May 8.
The airline expects an increased waiting time at check‑in due to Covid‑19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures.
Passengers are encouraged to check in early and ensure all the relevant documents are ready for check‑in.
Check‑in counters will be open 24 hours before a flight from Dubai, and travellers can check‑in for their flights and drop off luggage 24 hours before the departure.
For customers travelling to the US, check‑in counters will open 12 hours before the flight. They can physically check‑in and drop their bags off early.
Anyone travelling from the northern Emirates can also check‑in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal from 24 hours up to 4 hours before their flight.
Passengers are reminded to check the travel requirements for their destination. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and relaxation of rules, the travel requirements change frequently.
ALSO READ:
Tim Clark said Covid-19 is probably the most disruptive force the industry faced since World War II and on top of that now there’s this war in Europe
Aviation2 weeks ago
Globally, total traffic in February 2022 was up 115.9 per cent compared to February 2021. That is an improvement from January 2022, which was up 83.1 per cent compared to January 2021
Aviation2 weeks ago
The new service is the 18th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
Aviation2 weeks ago
Passengers from several European destinations to the Emirates can book tickets for as low as Dh289
Aviation2 weeks ago
With the easing of travel restrictions worldwide, the airline continues to rebuild and expand its global network
Aviation2 weeks ago
Deal successfully closed by Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Emirates NBD Capital limited, and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
Aviation2 weeks ago
The Indian Ocean destination relaxed entry restrictions for travellers last month
Aviation2 weeks ago
Daily flights will meet the growing demand for some routes
Aviation3 weeks ago